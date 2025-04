7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Inclined Planes / Problem 1

In an experiment, you hold a stationary block of mass m = 4.50 kg at the top of a 2.3 m long frictionless incline. You release the block and measure its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 4.1 m/s. Determine the angle between the horizontal and the surface of the incline.