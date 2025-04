9. Work & Energy / Intro to Calculating Work / Problem 4

A search and rescue helicopter lifts a distressed sailor of mass 85 kg using a cable from point A with cartesian coordinates ( x A = 3.5 × 103 m; y A = 0 m) to point B with cartesian coordinates ( x B = 2.2 × 103 m; y B = 18.5 m). Calculate the work done by the gravitational force during this rescue mission. Assume that the sailor is lifted up at constant speed.