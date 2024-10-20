- Download the worksheet to save time writing
An adult grasshopper can jump to a height of about 50 cm. i) What is the increase in the gravitational potential energy for a 0.25 g grasshopper in such a situation and ii) what is the origin of this energy?
A Cirque artist needs to swing across a river using a 15-meter rope attached to a bridge. Initially, the rope makes an angle of 60° with the vertical, and the artist swings down before rising to meet a colleague on the bank of the river. When he reaches the other bank, his rope makes a 25° angle with the vertical. Calculate the artist's speed just before he releases the rope and is caught by his colleague.
Suppose a car is traveling from point P to point R along the path PQR, and it's experiencing a force F = (12i + 6j) N. Determine the work done by the force on the car following path PQR based on the figure shown below. Can we classify this force as conservative or non-conservative?
Determine what wavelengths are present in the absorption spectrum of a hydrogen-like atom with distinct energy levels at 0.00 eV, 3.50 eV, and 5.50 eV.
The energy level diagram of a hypothetical ion is shown below. The energy levels are labeled as E1, E2, and E3. Determine the wavelengths of radiation required to excite the ion from the ground state, E1, to the 2nd and 3rd states.
Draw an energy level diagram for Li2+, showing the numerical values of n and En for the first four values of n.
Consider three planets, P1 , P2 , and P3 , each with masses m1 , m2 , and m3, initially positioned infinitely far apart. The work required to bring them into a stable equilateral triangular configuration around their common center of mass, where each side of the triangle has the same distance r, is given by:
W=−G(rm1m2+rm1m3+rm2m3)
Does this work W correspond to the gravitational binding energy of the planetary system? Explain.