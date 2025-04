Consider three planets, P 1 P_1 P 1 ​ , P 2 P_2 P 2 ​ , and P 3 P_3 P 3 ​ , each with masses m 1 m_1 m 1 ​ , m 2 m_2 m 2 ​ , and m 3 m_3 m 3 ​ , initially positioned infinitely far apart. The work required to bring them into a stable equilateral triangular configuration around their common center of mass, where each side of the triangle has the same distance r, is given by:





W = − G ( m 1 m 2 r + m 1 m 3 r + m 2 m 3 r ) W=-G\left(\frac{m_1m_2}{r}+\frac{m_1m_3}{r}+\frac{m_2m_3}{r}\right) W = − G ( r m 1 ​ m 2 ​ ​ + r m 1 ​ m 3 ​ ​ + r m 2 ​ m 3 ​ ​ )



Does this work W correspond to the gravitational binding energy of the planetary system? Explain.