10. Conservation of Energy / Intro to Energy Types / Problem 2

A Cirque artist needs to swing across a river using a 15-meter rope attached to a bridge. Initially, the rope makes an angle of 60° with the vertical, and the artist swings down before rising to meet a colleague on the bank of the river. When he reaches the other bank, his rope makes a 25° angle with the vertical. Calculate the artist's speed just before he releases the rope and is caught by his colleague.