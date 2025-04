4. 2D Kinematics / Intro to Relative Velocity / Problem 7

A kayaker can paddle at a speed of 2.0 m/s in still water. (i) If the kayaker wants to reach a point directly across a river with a width of 80 m and a current flowing at 1.5 m/s, at what angle upstream should the kayaker aim? (ii) How long will it take the kayaker to cross the river?