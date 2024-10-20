4. 2D Kinematics / Intro to Relative Velocity / Problem 5

A cyclist rides on a rainy day at a steady speed of 7 km/h along the x-axis in the positive direction. The cyclist remarks that the traces of the raindrops are tilted at an angle of 26 degrees clockwise from the vertical direction. Due to the bad weather conditions, she decides to make a U-turn. She moves now at the same steady speed along the x-axis in the negative direction. On her way back, she observes that the traces of the raindrop are now aligned with the vertical. Calculate the speed of the raindrops and their inclination with respect to a fixed frame on earth.