7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law) / Problem 3

An ideal spring has an equilibrium length of 15 cm. The spring is suspended vertically from one of its ends. The spring's length extends to 18 cm when a calibration weight of 5 g is attached to the spring's lower end. Find the length of the spring when an additional 3 g is added to the spring's lower end.