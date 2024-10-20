Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
To illustrate a human soft tissue deformation, a science teacher uses two ideal springs and a small sphere. The sphere of mass ms is attached to the free ends of the two springs. Then, the system is suspended vertically. The upper spring has an equilibrium length Lu and a spring constant ku. The lower spring has an equilibrium length Ll and a spring constant kl. The teacher fixes an additional small block of mass mb to the free end of the lower spring. Find the expression of the system's total length.
