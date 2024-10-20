The scalar product is useful in finding the angle between two vectors. Find the scalar product of vectors M and N for M = 3.00 i + 2.00 j and N = 9.00 i − 4.00 j.
The scalar product is useful in finding the angle between two vectors. Find the angle between the two vectors M and N given M = 5.00 i + 4.00 j and N = 3.00 i − 7.00 j.
Consider three vectors P = 3.5ĵ + 2.6k̂, Q = 7.2ĵ + 5.1k̂ and R lying in the yz plane. Determine R such that it has dot products of 12.4 and 14.6 with P, Q respectively.
Vector A having a magnitude of 60 lies along the positive y-axis. Vector B, positioned in the xy-plane, forms a 67° angle above the positive x-axis and has a magnitude of 42. Determine the dot product A⋅B.
In an orchard, the trees are planted in a hexagonal pattern for optimal spacing. Tree 1 is located at coordinates (0, 0, 0), Tree 2 at (8.4 m, 5.6 m, 0), and Tree 3 at (3.7 m, 7.9 m, 2.3 m). Calculate the angle between two vectors: one connecting Tree 1 to Tree 2, and the other linking Tree 1 to Tree 3.