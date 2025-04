3. Vectors / Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) / Problem 4

Vector A ‾ \overline{A} A having a magnitude of 60 lies along the positive y-axis. Vector B ‾ \overline{B} B , positioned in the xy-plane, forms a 67° angle above the positive x-axis and has a magnitude of 42. Determine the dot product A ‾ ⋅ B ‾ \overline{A}\cdot\overline{B} A ⋅ B .