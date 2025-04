3. Vectors / Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) / Problem 3

Consider three vectors P ‾ \overline{P} P = 3.5ĵ + 2.6k̂, Q ‾ \overline{Q} Q ​ = 7.2ĵ + 5.1k̂ and R ‾ \overline{R} R lying in the yz plane. Determine R ‾ \overline{R} R such that it has dot products of 12.4 and 14.6 with P ‾ \overline{P} P , Q ‾ \overline{Q} Q ​ respectively.