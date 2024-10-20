A celestial body located beyond Neptune's orbit takes 1200 years to complete one revolution around the Sun. Given that its closest distance from the Sun is 3 AU, and its furthest distance from the Sun is 223 AU, determine the ratio of its speed at the perihelion (closest distance from the Sun) to the speed at the aphelion (the furthest distance from the Sun).

[1 AU = The mean distance between the Earth and the Sun.]