8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Kepler's Third Law / Problem 4

Scientists are speculating that there may be another yet undiscovered planet in the solar system called "Planet Nine". By their estimate, it should be at an average distance of 9.0 × 1010 km from the Sun. Determine the length of the planet's year given that the average distance between the Earth and the Sun is 1.5 × 108 km.