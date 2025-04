8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Kepler's Third Law / Problem 1

The Triangulum Galaxy is a spiral galaxy located about 2.7 million light-years away from Earth. Its core mass is estimated to be about 1 x 1038 kg. Assuming that the average star in the Triangulum Galaxy has a mass similar to the Sun's mass, which is 1.989 x 1030 kg, estimate the number of stars in the galactic core.