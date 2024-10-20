The probability of detecting a particle with a normalized wave function ψ(y) within the limits of y and y + dy is given by (|ψ|2)dy. The normalized wave function for a particle in a box with boundaries at y = 0 and y = L is ψ n (y)=√(2/L)•sin⁡[(nπy/L)]. The possible values of n are n = 1,2,3... Assuming the particle to be in the ground state, i) At which values of y in the range 0 ≤ y ≤ L the particle is impossible to be found? ii) At which values of y within the boundary the particle is most likely to be found? iii) Do your values agree or differ with these curves?



