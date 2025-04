0. Math Review / Math Review / Problem 7

A cube of length 2.5 cm is confined in a one-dimensional space given by y = 0 to y = 80 cm. The cube bounces back and forth in the boundaries of this space. The magnitude of the velocity remains constant before and after bouncing. At an arbitrary instant, determine the probability that the cube's center lies in the range 38 cm ≤ y ≤ 42 cm.