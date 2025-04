0. Math Review / Math Review / Problem 6

The wave function ψ(x,t) = A[ei(2kx - 4ωt) - ei(4kx - 16ωt)] describes a particle oscillating in a one-dimensional path. Constants k and ω are real and positive. Determine v av using the approach where v av is the ratio of the distance moved by the maxima divided by the change in time. Hint: Use values of t in the form nπ/ω.