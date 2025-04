6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Newton's First & Second Laws / Problem 2

A 125 kg drone in flight runs out of fuel at a high altitude near the earth's poles. The drone has no safety gear such as parachutes. It begins falling towards the earth's surface and crashes into the ice at 285 km/h penetrating a depth of 59.0 cm. Determine its acceleration during the crash in m/s2 and multiple's of g, assuming constant acceleration.