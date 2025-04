6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Newton's First & Second Laws / Problem 4

A 25.0 kg unloaded sleigh is initially at rest on a horizontal frictionless ice surface. The initial position is the origin (x = 0). A worker applies a force parallel to the x-axis of 80.0 N at t = 0 on the sleigh. The force is withdrawn at t = 2.50 s. Determine the speed and position of the sleigh at t = 2.50 s.