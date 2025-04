8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Newton's Law of Gravity / Problem 3

A cylindrical object with a mass of 2.3 kg is located on a satellite that orbits Mars at an altitude of 400 km from its surface. Determine the gravitational force experienced by this cylinder. The mass of Mars is (6.42 × 1023 kg) and its radius is (3.34 × 106 m).