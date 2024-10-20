Newton's Law of Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Newton's Law of Gravity / Problem 6
Archeologists place a pendulum on the surface of the Earth at a distance of D away from the center of a gigantic pyramid of mass Mp. The bob of the pendulum (having mass m) makes an angle of Φ with the vertical at the equilibrium due to the presence of the pyramid. Given that the radius of the Earth is RE and the mass of the Earth is ME, evaluate an expression of Φ in terms of Mp, D, RE, and ME.
