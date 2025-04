6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs / Problem 6

A well is fitted with a pulley. A bucket hangs from the pulley using a flexible cable. A person uses the pulley to get themselves into and out of the well. The bucket has a mass of 15.0 kg, and the person's mass is 62.0 kg. How hard should the person pull on the cable to create an upward acceleration of 0.45 m/s2?