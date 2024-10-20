Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs / Problem 2
The starting blocks used by sprinters give them a nearly horizontal acceleration. A 58.0 kg sprinter using a starting block has a nearly horizontal acceleration with a magnitude of 14.5 m/s2.
a) Determine the horizontal force the sprinter has to exert on the starting blocks to generate the acceleration.b) The sprinter is propelled forward by a force from: i) the sprinter himself ii) the blocks.
Learn this concept