8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Overview of Kepler's Laws / Problem 2

While exploring the mysterious Planet Zoraxia, you throw a ball vertically upwards with a velocity of 14 m/s and catch it after 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, your spaceship is maintaining a stable orbit around the planet at an altitude equal to Planet Zoraxia's radius, taking 245 minutes for a full revolution. Determine (i) the mass and (ii) the radius of the enigmatic Planet Zoraxia.