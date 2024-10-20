Overview of Kepler's Laws
A planet named Zeta orbits a distant star, called Omicron, in the Andromeda Galaxy. Zeta follows an elliptical path with a period of 8.4 years and an eccentricity of 0.76. At its closest approach during 2015, Zeta was merely 90 AU from Omicron ( m). Calculate the mass m of the star Omicron, assumed to be a typical massive star. Express m in kilograms and in terms of solar masses . Use: Mass of the Sun = .
