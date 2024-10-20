A planet named Zeta orbits a distant star, called Omicron, in the Andromeda Galaxy. Zeta follows an elliptical path with a period of 8.4 years and an eccentricity of 0.76. At its closest approach during 2015, Zeta was merely 90 AU from Omicron ( 1 A U = 1.50 × 1 0 11 1\ AU=1.50\times 10^{11} 1 A U = 1.50 × 1 0 11 m). Calculate the mass m of the star Omicron, assumed to be a typical massive star. Express m in kilograms and in terms of solar masses m s o l a r m_{solar} m so l a r ​ . Use: Mass of the Sun = 1.989 × 1 0 30 k g 1.989 \times 10^{30} \mathrm{~kg} 1.989 × 1 0 30 kg .