Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Overview of Kepler's Laws
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Overview of Kepler's Laws / Problem 3

A planet named Zeta orbits a distant star, called Omicron, in the Andromeda Galaxy. Zeta follows an elliptical path with a period of 8.4 years and an eccentricity of 0.76. At its closest approach during 2015, Zeta was merely 90 AU from Omicron (1 AU=1.50×10111\ AU=1.50\times 10^{11} m). Calculate the mass m of the star Omicron, assumed to be a typical massive star. Express m in kilograms and in terms of solar masses msolarm_{solar} . Use: Mass of the Sun = 1.989×1030 kg1.989 \times 10^{30} \mathrm{~kg}.
Diagram showing planet Zeta's elliptical orbit around star Omicron with labeled distances.

Learn this concept