An innovative planetary ring system is designed to encircle Mars to create a habitat that simulates Earth-like gravity conditions through its rotation. This system is placed at 2.00 × 1 0 5 k m 2.00\times 10^5\ km 2.00 × 1 0 5 km from the center of Mars. Given that Mars has a mass of 6.42 × 1 0 23 k g 6.42\times 10^{23}\ kg 6.42 × 1 0 23 k g , calculate the ring system's rotation period, T, in hours. (Let G = 6.67 × 1 0 − 11 N m 2 k g 2 G=6.67\times 10^{-11}\frac{N\ m^2}{kg^2} G = 6.67 × 1 0 − 11 k g 2 N m 2 ​ )