8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion / Problem 1

As humanity ventures into the vastness of space, scientists have proposed the idea of creating artificial gravity on space stations by means of rotation. To test this idea, a team of engineers has designed a massive cylindrical space station with a diameter of 1200 m that rotates about its axis. Determine, what period rotation will provide a gravitational force equivalent to Earth's gravity.