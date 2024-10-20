5. Projectile Motion / Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles / Problem 2

During a daredevil event, an archer is seen shooting an arrow while riding a bike. The arrow is shot with a speed of 40 m/s and horizontal acceleration of 0.96 m/s2 at an angle of 25° with respect to the x-axis. The bike is initially at rest and then moves along the positive x-axis at an acceleration of 3.0 m/s². Determine the exact instant at which the arrow must be shot in order to reach a target 250 m east of the archer's starting location.