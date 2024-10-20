Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
5. Projectile Motion / Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles / Problem 3
A racing pickup truck moving with a speed of 80.0 m/s is passing over a bridge situated at a height of 50.0 m above the water level. Below the bridge is a river in which a person is sitting in a steady boat. A person in the truck's cargo bed stretches out their hand off the bridge to deliver a parcel in the boat. Determine the horizontal distance from the boat where the person in the truck should release the parcel so that it falls exactly in the boat.
Learn this concept