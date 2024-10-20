- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A firefighter is standing on a 40.0-kg flatbed cart that is initially at rest on a frictionless surface. The firefighter has a mass of 60.0 kg. He throws a 7.0-kg fire extinguisher horizontally with a speed of 8.0 m/s to a fellow firefighter standing nearby. Calculate the velocity of the cart immediately after the extinguisher is thrown, assuming it was initially at rest.
During a laboratory session, a student pushes a 500 g small vehicle against an ideal massless spring welded to a 1500 g truck. Initially, the car and the truck are not moving. The student releases the vehicle and measures, using a motion detector, that the vehicle moves at a speed of 0.5 m/s relative to a frame attached to the truck. Find the speed of the vehicle relative to earth.
A stationary body undergoes an explosion breaking into 3 fragments. Determine the momentum of the third fragment if the momentum of the two parts is as depicted in the figure below.
During a military test, a 1200 kg missile is launched with an acceleration of 12 m/s² in a vertically positive direction. However, the test fails and the missile blasts 3.0 s after its launch into two pieces before reaching the destination. One of the broken pieces was thrice as large as the other. The heavier piece moved vertically up to a height of 1430 m. Determine the velocity of the lighter piece.
A truck having a mass of 500 kg is travelling towards the east with a speed of 8.0 m/s. A fiber optic cable roll weighing 120 kg is placed on the truck. The cable roll suddenly rolls towards the back end of the truck with a speed of 1.5 m/s relative to the truck. Calculate the new speed of the truck.
Determine the distance between two space explorers, one weighing 55 kg and the other 75 kg including their spacesuits, after they push away from each other and the lighter explorer has traveled 11 m from their initial stationary position in space.
A cannon shot a cannonball. The force applied on the cannonball over the length of the barrel can be modeled by F = [890 - (5.7 x 105 s-1) t] N. The model is only valid for t ranging from t = 0 to t = 2.0 x 10-3 s. As a result of the impulse given to the cannonball, it came out of the barrel of the cannon with a speed of 120 m/s. If the mass of the cannonball was 3.0 kg and the mass of the cannon was 500 kg, calculate the speed with which the cannon recoiled after firing.
A 115 kg person is stationary at the back of a 9.10 x 103 kg bus moving forward horizontally at a speed of 5.00 m/s. Suddenly he starts moving toward the front of the bus, with a speed of 1.00 m/s relative to the bus. Given that the bus is 1.40 x 101 m long, determine how much the bus moves in the time it takes for the person to reach the front of the bus.