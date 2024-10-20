A cannon shot a cannonball. The force applied on the cannonball over the length of the barrel can be modeled by F = [890 - (5.7 x 105 s-1) t] N. The model is only valid for t ranging from t = 0 to t = 2.0 x 10-3 s. As a result of the impulse given to the cannonball, it came out of the barrel of the cannon with a speed of 120 m/s. If the mass of the cannonball was 3.0 kg and the mass of the cannon was 500 kg, calculate the speed with which the cannon recoiled after firing.