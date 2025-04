11. Momentum & Impulse / Push-Away Problems / Problem 5

A truck having a mass of 500 kg is travelling towards the east with a speed of 8.0 m/s. A fiber optic cable roll weighing 120 kg is placed on the truck. The cable roll suddenly rolls towards the back end of the truck with a speed of 1.5 m/s relative to the truck. Calculate the new speed of the truck.