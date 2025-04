11. Momentum & Impulse / Push-Away Problems / Problem 2

During a laboratory session, a student pushes a 500 g small vehicle against an ideal massless spring welded to a 1500 g truck. Initially, the car and the truck are not moving. The student releases the vehicle and measures, using a motion detector, that the vehicle moves at a speed of 0.5 m/s relative to a frame attached to the truck. Find the speed of the vehicle relative to earth.