Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics / Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) / Problem 8
A robotics company tests a robotic arm's end effector, which has a rectangular frame with dimensions of 2.0 meters by 1.0 meter. Dummy masses of 550 kg are attached at the left corners and 1,200 kg at the right corners of this device. If the rotation axes are 0.50 meters from the respective edges, which axis will present more resistance to acceleration?
Learn this concept