Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
You pull with your hand on a string wound around a cylinder of diameter 30 cm and weight 39 N. The cylinder is free to rotate around a horizontal axle passing through its center of mass. The 30 N applied force is directed toward the positive x-axis and pulls the string tangentially from the cylinder as shown in the image. Determine i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the force that the axle exerts on the cylinder.
