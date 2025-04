2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement / Problem 6

Two friends Ricky and Jessie decided to go cycling. Jessie starts driving from her house at a constant speed of 10 m/s, she passes Ricky's house when Ricky begins cycling and he increases his speed at a constant acceleration of 0.5 m/s². Draw a pictorial representation along with a motion diagram of this event from Ricky's house till the point he crosses Jessie.