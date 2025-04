2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement / Problem 2

Functions are used to represent various changing quantities as functions of position and time. The dependence of the velocity of a rocket on time is given by a function v x (t) = a + bt2. If a = 20 m/s and b = 0.250 m/s3, graph v x (t) and a x (t) for the rocket's motion between t = 0 and t = 8 s.