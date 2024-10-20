Electric Potential definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electric Potential definitions

Electric Potential definitions
  • Electric Potential
    Energy field produced by a charge, indicating energy per unit charge at a point.
  • Electric Potential Energy
    Energy a charge possesses due to its position in an electric field.
  • Volt
    Unit of electric potential, equivalent to one joule per coulomb.
  • Potential Difference
    Difference in electric potential between two points, also known as voltage.
  • Voltage
    Another term for potential difference, not to be confused with volts.
  • Coulomb's Constant
    Constant used in calculating electric force and potential, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 Nm²/C².
  • Electric Field
    Field produced by a charge, indicating force experienced by other charges.
  • Potential Field
    Field indicating energy a charge will experience at a point.
  • Producing Charge
    Charge that creates an electric field or potential.
  • Feeling Charge
    Charge that experiences force or energy in an electric field or potential.
  • Joule
    Unit of energy, equivalent to the work done by a force of one newton moving an object one meter.
  • Coulomb
    Unit of electric charge, equivalent to the charge transported by a constant current of one ampere in one second.
  • Energy Field
    Field indicating potential energy per unit charge at a point.
  • Potential Energy Formula
    Formula U = QV, where U is potential energy, Q is charge, and V is potential.
  • Distance
    Separation between charges, affecting electric potential and force.