Electric Potential definitions Flashcards
- Electric PotentialEnergy field produced by a charge, indicating energy per unit charge at a point.
- Electric Potential EnergyEnergy a charge possesses due to its position in an electric field.
- VoltUnit of electric potential, equivalent to one joule per coulomb.
- Potential DifferenceDifference in electric potential between two points, also known as voltage.
- VoltageAnother term for potential difference, not to be confused with volts.
- Coulomb's ConstantConstant used in calculating electric force and potential, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 Nm²/C².
- Electric FieldField produced by a charge, indicating force experienced by other charges.
- Potential FieldField indicating energy a charge will experience at a point.
- Producing ChargeCharge that creates an electric field or potential.
- Feeling ChargeCharge that experiences force or energy in an electric field or potential.
- JouleUnit of energy, equivalent to the work done by a force of one newton moving an object one meter.
- CoulombUnit of electric charge, equivalent to the charge transported by a constant current of one ampere in one second.
- Energy FieldField indicating potential energy per unit charge at a point.
- Potential Energy FormulaFormula U = QV, where U is potential energy, Q is charge, and V is potential.
- DistanceSeparation between charges, affecting electric potential and force.