Electric Potential definitions Flashcards

Electric Potential Energy field produced by a charge, indicating energy per unit charge at a point.

Electric Potential Energy Energy a charge possesses due to its position in an electric field.

Volt Unit of electric potential, equivalent to one joule per coulomb.

Potential Difference Difference in electric potential between two points, also known as voltage.

Voltage Another term for potential difference, not to be confused with volts.

Coulomb's Constant Constant used in calculating electric force and potential, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 Nm²/C².

Electric Field Field produced by a charge, indicating force experienced by other charges.

Potential Field Field indicating energy a charge will experience at a point.

Producing Charge Charge that creates an electric field or potential.

Feeling Charge Charge that experiences force or energy in an electric field or potential.

Joule Unit of energy, equivalent to the work done by a force of one newton moving an object one meter.

Coulomb Unit of electric charge, equivalent to the charge transported by a constant current of one ampere in one second.

Energy Field Field indicating potential energy per unit charge at a point.

Potential Energy Formula Formula U = QV, where U is potential energy, Q is charge, and V is potential.