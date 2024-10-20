Electric Potential quiz Flashcards

Electric potential (V) is the potential energy per unit charge, represented by the equation V = U/Q, where U is the electric potential energy and Q is the charge. It is a scalar quantity that indicates how much energy a charge would have at a specific point in an electric field. The unit for electric potential is the volt (V), defined as one joule per coulomb.
What is the relationship between electric potential (V) and electric potential energy (U)?
Electric potential (V) is the potential energy (U) per unit charge, represented by the equation V = U/Q.
How does a positive charge affect electric fields and potentials?
A positive charge emits an electric field outward and a potential field, informing nearby charges of the force and energy they should feel respectively.
What is the unit for electric potential and how is it defined?
The unit for electric potential is the volt (V), defined as one joule per coulomb.
What is the difference between potential difference and volts?
Potential difference, or voltage (ΔV), is the difference in electric potential between two points, while volts measure potential at a single point.
How can the potential at a point due to a charge Q be calculated?
The potential at a point due to a charge Q can be calculated using the formula V = kQ/r, where k is Coulomb's constant and r is the distance from the charge.
What happens to a charge moving between two points with different potentials?
A charge moving between two points with different potentials will experience a change in potential energy, calculated as ΔU = QΔV.
What is the equation for electric potential energy when a second charge is introduced?
The electric potential energy is given as U = QV, where Q is the charge and V is the electric potential.
How is the electric potential related to the electric field?
A single charge produces an electric field and an electric potential, with the field indicating force and the potential indicating energy.
What is the significance of the symbol 'V' in electric potential?
The symbol 'V' is used for both the electric potential and its unit, which can be confusing as it represents both the concept and the measurement.
How do you calculate the potential difference between two points?
The potential difference, or voltage, is calculated as ΔV = VB - VA, where VB and VA are the potentials at points B and A respectively.