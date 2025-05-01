Electric Potential quiz #2 Flashcards
Electric Potential quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
How is the voltage of a battery in a circuit defined?The voltage of a battery in a circuit is the potential difference between its terminals, also known as its emf.How do you express the reading of a voltmeter in terms of the emf (E) of a battery?The voltmeter reading is equal to the emf (E) if no current flows, or less than E if there is internal resistance and current flows.How do you express the reading of a voltmeter in terms of the emf (E) of a battery?The voltmeter reading is equal to the emf (E) if no current flows, or less than E if there is internal resistance and current flows.How do you express the reading of a voltmeter in terms of the emf (E) of a battery?The voltmeter reading is equal to the emf (E) if no current flows, or less than E if there is internal resistance and current flows.How is voltage defined in terms of energy and charge?Voltage is defined as the electric potential energy per unit charge, V = U/Q.What does a voltmeter test in a circuit?A voltmeter tests the potential difference (voltage) between two points in a circuit.A volt is a unit of which physical quantity?A volt is a unit of electric potential or electric potential difference.Between two points, a and b, which has a larger electric potential if a positive charge moves from a to b and gains energy?Point b has a larger electric potential if a positive charge moves from a to b and gains energy.How do you calculate the voltage across a resistor in a circuit?The voltage across a resistor is the potential difference between its two ends, calculated as ΔV = V_end - V_start.For a point charge, how does the electric potential vary with distance from the charge?For a point charge, the electric potential varies inversely with distance: V = kQ/r.How do you determine the potential difference across a resistor in a circuit?The potential difference across a resistor is the voltage drop, equal to the difference in electric potential between its two ends.How do you calculate the electric potential at a point indicated by a dot near a point charge?The electric potential at the point is V = kQ/r, where r is the distance from the charge to the dot.What is the electric potential difference between the ground and a cloud during a thunderstorm?The electric potential difference between the ground and a cloud during a thunderstorm is the voltage that drives lightning, often several million volts.How do you find the potential difference between point a and point c?The potential difference between point a and point c is ΔV = Va - Vc.How do you calculate the electric potential at point a due to a point charge?The electric potential at point a due to a point charge is V = kQ/r, where r is the distance from the charge to point a.