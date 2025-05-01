Back
What is a measure of the force of gravity on an object called? The measure of the force of gravity on an object is called its weight. What does the weight of an object represent in terms of gravity? Weight represents the gravitational force exerted on an object by a massive body, such as Earth. What is the gravitational force exerted on an object commonly referred to as? The gravitational force exerted on an object is commonly referred to as its weight. Which physical measurement depends on gravitational force? Weight depends on gravitational force. What two qualities of objects does gravity depend on according to Newton's Law of Gravity? Gravity depends on the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What is the force responsible for mass movements such as falling objects? Gravity is the force responsible for mass movements such as falling objects. What is the force behind mass movements like landslides or falling apples? Gravity is the force behind mass movements like landslides or falling apples. How does the distance between two objects affect the gravitational force between them? Gravitational force decreases as the square of the distance between two objects increases. What is the formula for the gravitational force exerted on an object? The formula for gravitational force is F = G * (m1 * m2) / r^2, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses, and r is the distance between their centers. What type of force is gravity? Gravity is a universal attractive force that acts between all objects with mass. What evidence shows which variables affect gravity? Newton's Law of Gravity shows that gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. The force of gravity is determined by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What factors affect gravitational force between two objects? Gravitational force is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What two factors affect gravitational force between two objects? Gravitational force is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What factors affect the strength of gravitational force between two objects? The strength of gravitational force is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What are the two factors that affect gravity according to Newton's Law? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What variable(s) affect gravity between two objects? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What are two factors that affect gravity between two objects? What is an example of gravitational force in everyday life? An example of gravitational force is the attraction between Earth and an apple, causing the apple to fall. How can you increase the amount of gravitational force between two objects? You can increase gravitational force by increasing the masses of the objects or decreasing the distance between them. How does the size (mass) of an object impact gravitational force? Gravitational force increases as the mass of either object increases. How many tides does the moon's gravity cause on Earth every 24 hours? The moon's gravity causes two tides on Earth every 24 hours. How is gravity universal in nature according to Newton's Law? Gravity is universal because every object in the universe attracts every other object with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #6
