What is a measure of the force of gravity on an object called? The measure of the force of gravity on an object is called its weight.

What does the weight of an object represent in terms of gravity? Weight represents the gravitational force exerted on an object by a massive body, such as Earth.

What is the gravitational force exerted on an object commonly referred to as? The gravitational force exerted on an object is commonly referred to as its weight.

Which physical measurement depends on gravitational force? Weight depends on gravitational force.

What two qualities of objects does gravity depend on according to Newton's Law of Gravity? Gravity depends on the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.

What is the force responsible for mass movements such as falling objects? Gravity is the force responsible for mass movements such as falling objects.