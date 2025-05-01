Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #1 Flashcards
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #1
What two qualities of objects does gravity depend on?Gravity depends on the mass of each object and the distance between their centers.What is a newton?A newton is the SI unit of force, defined as the force required to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².What does the amount of gravitational force depend on?The amount of gravitational force depends on the product of the masses of the objects and the inverse square of the distance between their centers.Why are objects pulled toward Earth's center?Objects are pulled toward Earth's center because gravity acts as an attractive force between masses, pulling objects toward the center of mass of the Earth.When does a skydiver achieve terminal velocity?A skydiver achieves terminal velocity when the upward force of air resistance equals the downward force of gravity, resulting in zero net acceleration.How is gravity correctly described?Gravity is an attractive force that acts between all objects with mass.What distinguishes mass from weight?Mass is the amount of matter in an object and is constant, while weight is the force of gravity acting on that mass and can change depending on the gravitational field.What happens when an object falls toward the ground due to gravity?When an object falls toward the ground due to gravity, it accelerates downward because of the gravitational force exerted by Earth.How is the gravitational force related to the distance between two objects?Gravitational force is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between the centers of the two objects.What force acts between Earth and the Moon?Gravity acts between Earth and the Moon.What force keeps the planets from flying out of the solar system?Gravity keeps the planets in orbit and prevents them from flying out of the solar system.What is the relationship between mass and weight?Weight is the force of gravity acting on an object's mass; it is calculated as weight = mass × gravitational acceleration.On what factors does the weight of an object depend?The weight of an object depends on its mass and the local gravitational acceleration.How do the Earth and Moon compare in terms of gravitational force?Earth exerts a stronger gravitational force than the Moon due to its greater mass.Which two factors affect the strength of the gravitational pull on two objects?The strength of gravitational pull depends on the masses of the objects and the distance between them.What is the downward pull on an object due to gravity called?The downward pull on an object due to gravity is called weight.What two factors influence gravitational force?Gravitational force is influenced by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.What force determines the motions of planets and other objects in the solar system?Gravity determines the motions of planets and other objects in the solar system.What causes neap tides?Neap tides are caused by the gravitational interactions between the Earth, Moon, and Sun when the Sun and Moon are at right angles relative to Earth.Which would have the strongest gravitational pull: a more massive or less massive object?A more massive object would have the strongest gravitational pull.What is a result of gravitational forces in the solar system?Gravitational forces cause planets to orbit the Sun and moons to orbit planets.Which statement about gravity is true?Gravity is an attractive force that acts between all objects with mass.Which force always attracts objects to each other?Gravity always attracts objects to each other.According to Newton's law of universal gravitation, how do objects interact?According to Newton's law, every object attracts every other object with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.Which planet has the greatest gravitational pull in our solar system?Jupiter has the greatest gravitational pull in our solar system due to its large mass.Why doesn't the Moon crash toward the Earth's surface?The Moon does not crash toward Earth because its inertia keeps it moving forward while gravity pulls it toward Earth, resulting in an orbit.Which phrase best describes a gravitational force?A gravitational force is an attractive force that acts between masses.Why does a person fall to the floor when he or she trips over a heavy box?A person falls to the floor because gravity pulls them downward toward Earth's center.What does the force of gravity do to objects?The force of gravity attracts objects toward each other.Which force helps keep Earth in orbit?Gravity helps keep Earth in orbit around the Sun.In which way are gravitational force and electrical force the same?Both gravitational and electrical forces act at a distance and follow an inverse-square law with respect to distance.Which planet has the greatest gravitational force?Jupiter has the greatest gravitational force in the solar system.How does the mass of an object affect the gravitational forces experienced by another object?Increasing the mass of one object increases the gravitational force experienced by another object.How does the gravity in the space shuttle compare with the gravity on Earth's surface?Gravity in the space shuttle is less than on Earth's surface because the shuttle is farther from Earth's center.In the equation for the gravitational force between two objects, what do the variables represent?In the equation F = G * (m1 * m2) / r^2, m1 and m2 are the masses of the objects, r is the distance between their centers, and G is the gravitational constant.What two factors affect the force of gravity?The force of gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between them.If Earth's gravitational pull became three times stronger, what would happen to your weight?Your weight would become three times greater because weight is proportional to gravitational acceleration.What direction is the gravitational force of orbiting objects?The gravitational force on orbiting objects is directed toward the center of the object they are orbiting.What happens to the force of gravity between two masses if one mass is decreased?If one mass is decreased, the gravitational force between the two masses decreases.