Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does distance affect the force of gravity between two objects? The force of gravity decreases as the square of the distance between two objects increases.

How many tides does the moon's gravity cause on Earth? The moon's gravity causes two tides on Earth each day.

How does mass affect gravitational force between two objects? Gravitational force increases as the mass of either object increases.

What two factors affect gravity according to Newton's Law? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.

What two factors influence gravity between two objects? Gravity is influenced by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.

What two things affect gravity between two objects? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.