How does distance affect the force of gravity between two objects? The force of gravity decreases as the square of the distance between two objects increases. How many tides does the moon's gravity cause on Earth? The moon's gravity causes two tides on Earth each day. How does mass affect gravitational force between two objects? Gravitational force increases as the mass of either object increases. What two factors affect gravity according to Newton's Law? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What two factors influence gravity between two objects? Gravity is influenced by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What two things affect gravity between two objects? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. Which two factors affect gravity between two objects? Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What factors affect the strength of gravity between two objects? The strength of gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers. What is the direction of the gravitational force between two objects according to Newton's law of gravitation? The gravitational force acts along the line connecting the centers of mass of the two objects. This force is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction for both objects. Why is it important not to substitute r = R + h directly into the denominator when solving for height in gravitational force problems involving planets? Directly substituting r = R + h into the denominator can complicate the algebra unnecessarily. It is better to first solve for the total center-to-center distance r, then subtract the planet's radius R to find the height h above the surface.
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #7
