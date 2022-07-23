Rotational Kinetic Energy

Rotational kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its rotation. It is calculated using the formula KE_rot = 1/2 I ω², where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity. For a uniform sphere, the moment of inertia can be determined using I = 2/5 m r², where m is the mass and r is the radius of the sphere.