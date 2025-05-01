Five-digit even numbers greater than 90000 can be formed by using the digits 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. State the number of such numbers.
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (3d + 2e)8, what is the fifth term?
Find the difference quotient, [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, of the function: f(x) = x5 - 2
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A shop sells their shirt in three different sizes (small, medium, and large), four types (polo, sleeveless, crew neck, and v-neck), and five colors (gray, blue, black, red, and pink). Determine how many ways a shirt can be bought.
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x² +6y)4