Precalculus
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -14 + 5 cos (x - π/4) from the graph of y = cos x?
Graph the following function. Consider two periods.
y=sin[2(x+π6)]+34y=\sin\left[2\left(x+\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\right\rbrack+\frac34y=sin[2(x+6π)]+43
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 11 sin 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = cos x + 3cos 2x
Draw the graph of the function given below on [−2π,2π]\left[-2\pi,2\pi\right\rbrack[−2π,2π] . Use the graph to find the amplitude.
y=−5sinxy=-5\sin xy=−5sinx
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−π12)y=\cos\left(x-\frac{\pi}{12}\right)y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosxy=\cos xy=cosx ?