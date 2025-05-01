10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions / Problem 2

Graph the following function. Consider two periods.

y = sin [ 2 ( x + π 6 ) ] + 3 4 y=\sin\left[2\left(x+\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\right\rbrack+\frac34 y = sin [ 2 ( x + 6 π ) ] + 4 3