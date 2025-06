10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions / Problem 6

Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = cos ( x − π 12 ) y=\cos\left(x-\frac{\pi}{12}\right) y = cos ( x − 12 π ) from the graph of y = cos x y=\cos x y = cos x ?