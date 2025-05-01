10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions / Problem 5

Draw the graph of the function given below on [ − 2 π , 2 π ] \left[-2\pi,2\pi\right\rbrack [ − 2 π , 2 π ] . Use the graph to find the amplitude.

y = − 5 sin x y=-5\sin x y = − 5 sin x