Precalculus
Is the given equation an identity?
cot2xcos2x=cot2x+sin2x−1\cot^2x\cos^2x=\cot^2x+\sin^2x-1cot2xcos2x=cot2x+sin2x−1
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
(tan x + cot x)/sec x; sin x
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan β/2 where sec β = -4, π/2 < β < π
Which of the following expressions is equivalent to tan2x\tan^2xtan2x?
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
sinx2\sin\frac{x}{2}sin2x if cosx=−1721\cos x=-\frac{17}{21}cosx=−2117 where π2<x<π\frac{\pi}{2}<x<\pi2π<x<π
Determine the exact value of sin(A2)\sin\left(\frac{A}{2}\right)sin(2A) if cosA=−815\cos A=-\frac{8}{15}cosA=−158 and 90∘<A<180∘90^{\circ}<A<180^{\circ}90∘<A<180∘.
2sinθsin2θ=12cos2(θ2)−1\frac{2\sin\theta}{\sin2\theta}=\frac{1}{2\cos^2\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right)-1}